The NFL and the NFL Players Association announced new protocol and initiatives that show they care about the overall well being of the players. The new health and wellness committee will require all NFL teams to hire a psychiatrist to care for the players mental health. They’re also considering allowing players to use medical marijuana.

Jazzy Report: The NFL Cares About The Overall Health Of The Players

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

