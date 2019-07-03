CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

ACE Family Host their Second Annual Charity Basketball Event

0 reads
Leave a comment

By Taylor Wilkinson

After rising to fame in the past few years the ACE Family, an A-list YouTube family have taken their fame and riches to the next level. On June 29th, 2019, the ACE Family, which consist of Austin, Catherine, Elle and Alaii, assembled their other celebrity friends together to put on their annual basketball charity event once again.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

After selling out their first charity event last year, the ACE Family decided to expand the event at the Staples Center, which sold out 20,000 seats. In addition to selling out the Staples Center, they also gave their fans an opportunity to watch the event online. This year’s charity event was against Chris Brown and his fellow teammates of athletes and other A-list Youtubers. The money received from the charity event is going to a charity called, Thepaintedturtle.org. According to Allen McBroom, an ACE Family employee, and father of Austin, “this organization is a non-profit organization for kids with chronic illnesses and life-threatening medical conditions.”

Not only is the ACE Family giving back to their community, but they are also setting an example for our society and the ways we can improve as a whole. Thank you, ACE Family!

 

 

The Latest:

ACE Family Host their Second Annual Charity Basketball Event was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close