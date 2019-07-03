CLOSE
NAS REVEALS ‘THE LOST TAPES 2’ TRACKLISTING!

The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Our favorite rapper, Nas, has revealed the tracklisting and released date for his long-awaited album, The Lost Tapes 2. The Queensbridge emcee has features and production from some notable names in the game. The album drops on July 19th.

Check out the tracklist below:

1. “No Bad Energy” [prod. by Swizz Beatz]

2. “Vernon Family” [prod. by Pharrell Williams]

3. “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)” feat. Al JarreauKeyon Harrold [prod. by Eddie Cole]

4. “Lost Freestyle” [prod. by Statik Selektah]

5. “Tanasia” [prod. by RZA]

6. “Royalty” feat. RaVaughn [prod. by Hit-Boy]

7. “Who Are You” feat. David Ranier [prod. by Eric Hudson]

8. “Adult Film” feat. Swizz Beatz [prod. by Swizz Beatz]

9. “War Against Love” [prod. by DJ Dahi DJ Khalil]

10. “The Art of It” feat. J. Myers [prod. by Pete Rock]

11. “Highly Favored” [prod. by RZA]

12. “Queens Wolf” [prod. by DJ Toomp]

13. “It Never Ends” [prod. by The Alchemist]

14. “You Mean The World to Me” [prod. by Kanye West]

15. “Queens Bridge Politics” [prod. by Pete Rock]

16. “Beautiful Life” feat. RaVaughn [prod. by No I.D.]

Watch the trailer for The Lost Tapes 2 below:

Will you get the new album?

NAS REVEALS ‘THE LOST TAPES 2’ TRACKLISTING! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

