NAS REVEALS ‘THE LOST TAPES 2’ TRACKLISTING!

Our favorite rapper, Nas, has revealed the tracklisting and released date for his long-awaited album, The Lost Tapes 2. The Queensbridge emcee has features and production from some notable names in the game. The album drops on July 19th.

Check out the tracklist below:

1. “No Bad Energy” [prod. by Swizz Beatz]

2. “Vernon Family” [prod. by Pharrell Williams]

3. “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)” feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [prod. by Eddie Cole]

4. “Lost Freestyle” [prod. by Statik Selektah]

5. “Tanasia” [prod. by RZA]

6. “Royalty” feat. RaVaughn [prod. by Hit-Boy]

7. “Who Are You” feat. David Ranier [prod. by Eric Hudson]

8. “Adult Film” feat. Swizz Beatz [prod. by Swizz Beatz]

9. “War Against Love” [prod. by DJ Dahi & DJ Khalil]

10. “The Art of It” feat. J. Myers [prod. by Pete Rock]

11. “Highly Favored” [prod. by RZA]

12. “Queens Wolf” [prod. by DJ Toomp]

13. “It Never Ends” [prod. by The Alchemist]

14. “You Mean The World to Me” [prod. by Kanye West]

15. “Queens Bridge Politics” [prod. by Pete Rock]

16. “Beautiful Life” feat. RaVaughn [prod. by No I.D.]

Watch the trailer for The Lost Tapes 2 below:

