We absolutely love J. Cole and he has made us adore him even more by releasing the documentary for his label Dreamville, titled, “REVENGE: A Dreamville Film. Check out the 30-minute documentary below:

According to Rap-Up, the film — which is directed by David Peters, documents recording sessions for Revenge of the Dreamers III that took place at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta over the course of 10 days. It features appearances from Dreamville’s own J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, J.I.D, and Lute, as well as T.I., DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Wale, and Big K.R.I.T.

Watch J. Cole’s Dreamville Documentary Here! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

