CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Watch J. Cole’s Dreamville Documentary Here!

Watch Dreamville Presents: REVENGE Documentary Here.....

0 reads
Leave a comment
Imagine Justice

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

We absolutely love J. Cole and he has made us adore him even more by releasing the documentary for his label Dreamville, titled, “REVENGE: A Dreamville Film. Check out the 30-minute documentary below:

According to Rap-Up, the film — which is directed by David Peters, documents recording sessions for Revenge of the Dreamers III that took place at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta over the course of 10 days. It features appearances from Dreamville’s own J. Cole, Ari LennoxBasEarthGangCozzJ.I.D, and Lute, as well as T.I.DJ KhaledRick RossLudacrisWale, and Big K.R.I.T.

 

 

 

 

 

Watch J. Cole’s Dreamville Documentary Here! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close