How ‘Makeup & Breakup’ Series Continues To Depict Real Life Relationships In Season 3 [VIDEO]

News
| 07.03.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

As we all know relationships have their high and low points. Through all those moments we’re all fighting for that one thing which is love.

The once YouTube hit series “Makeup & Breakup” has a new home at BET Digital and the cast as well as fans are truly excited about it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For season 3, the storylines of Blake, Brooke, Laura, Kyle and the rest of that fine cast continue to explore their fickle relationships, the lies told and so much more that many of us can relate to.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We got a chance to catch up with some of the cast, Karmia Berry, who plays “Laura” and Shareef Moore, who plays “Kyle.” During the interview they shared what fans can expect from season 3, talked about dating in big cities and so much more.

SEE ALSO: Infidelity, Love And Second Chances, Why You Need To Watch “Makeup X Breakup” Season 2 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Makeup & Breakup

Source: Jordan Edwards / Jordan Edwards

Make sure you catch “Makeup & Breakup” on BET Digital every Monday and watch the full interview up top!

7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

Continue reading 7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

7 Black Women Who Are Killin’ It On Television

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

How ‘Makeup & Breakup’ Series Continues To Depict Real Life Relationships In Season 3 [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close