Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Macie is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Macie has been on three dates with Blair and they were amazing. They went on their 4th date, met at the restaurant and everything was going well until his 6 year old son face-timed him. Macie says initially it was okay but she noticed 10 minutes had passed so she did what any hungry person would do, order an appetizer and a drink. About 25 minutes later Blair finally gets off the phone, comes back to the table and noticed that she ordered food without him. Macie says he got so upset she ordered without him he stormed out the restaurant. The next day Blair calls to apologize and wants to take her out. Tonight Macie is wondering should she give him another chance especially since this is his first mishap or is he not even worth the time because he showed his true colors.

