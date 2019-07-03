Summer Mini Concert Series: Heatwave

Get ready #lovers, tonight it’s going to be HOT! Tune in to the show tonight to catch a Heatwave Summer Mini Concert Series! The funk/disco band formed in 1975 and had many hits. So get ready to boogie all the way until midnight!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of former band member and founder Johnnie Wilder Jr.

Here’s “Boogie Nights” by Heatwave, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

