CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead At 81

0 reads
Leave a comment

Paul Benjmain, the veteran actor who starred in such films as HoodlumRosewoodThe Five Heartbeats and famously as “ML” in Spike Lee‘s Do The Right Thing has passed away.

The news was confirmed by Lee on Instagram as the celebration for the 30th anniversary of Do The Right Thing occurred this past weekend.

“’m Sad To Write That The Great Actor PAUL BENJAMIN (Who Played ML, {Far Left} One Of The Cornermen Passed This Past Friday,2 Days Before The 30th Anniversary Of DO THE RIGHT THING. Rest In Paradise. Born 1/1/38. Died 6/28/19,” Lee wrote.

The youngest of twelve children, Benjamin was born in Pelion, South Carolina to a Baptist preacher, the Reverend Fair Benjamin and his wife Rosa. With a career that spanned well over four decades, Benjamin starred in ’70s classics such as Across 100th Street and also alongside Pam Grier in Friday Foster.

He famously starred in a 1989 episode of In The Heat Of The Night titled “A Trip Upstate” where he played opposite Carroll O’Connor.

Benjamin was 81 years old.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Bill Nunn, ‘Do The Right Thing’s’ Radio Raheem, Dies

RELATED: Do The Right Thing Day In Brooklyn

Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead At 81 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close