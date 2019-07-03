CLOSE
Jim Jones ft. Fat Joe “NYC,” Ranna Royce “Key Ivey” & More | Daily Visuals 7.3.19

Jim Jones and Fat Joe rep the City That Never Sleeps and Ranna Royce calls out the oppressor. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 17: Fat Joe performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)

As many rappers as there are in the game from the Big Apple you’d be hard pressed to find a pair of prouder New Yorkers than Jim Jones and Fat Joe.

Today the Harlemnite and Boogie Down representative link up for the visuals to “NYC” which features Capo and Don Cartegena holding it down from the rooftop to the streets as some of New York’s most famous landmarks are showcased throughout the clip.

From the East to the West, Ranna Royce is the latest in a long line of women who have taken issue with Alabama’s Governor Kay Ivey signing in a bill that bans abortion in the state and in her clip to “Key Ivey” stands up for women across the board fighting for their God given reproductive rights. Props.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Compton AV featuring O.T. Genasis, Classified, and more.

JIM JONES FT. FAT JOE – “NYC”

RANNA ROYCE – “KAY IVEY”

COMPTON AV FT. OT GENASIS – “LET EM HATE”

CLASSIFIED – “SUPER NOVA SCOTIAN”

LIL DONALD – “PETTY EX”

YUNA & LITTLE SIMZ – “PINK YOUTH”

Jim Jones ft. Fat Joe “NYC,” Ranna Royce “Key Ivey” & More | Daily Visuals 7.3.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

