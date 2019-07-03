CLOSE
BEHIND THE SCENES: Beyonce & Donald Glover In “The Lion King” [VIDEO]

Is anybody else as excited about The Lion King as we are?? Check some of the behind the scenes footage below.

[caption id="attachment_808568" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Disney / The Lion King[/caption] Disney’s upcoming live-action version of its classic animated film, The Lion King, is easily one of the summer’s most anticipated films. Thursday (May 30) the company unveiled 11 new posters featuring the movie’s characters while some were blown away by the realism, there were those who complained about them as well. Some people are just too hard to please, it would seem. First, it was the fact that Will Smtih’s genie wasn’t blue in the Aladdin’s first look photos, then a trailer dropped revealing he is indeed blue and they were not happy with that, and now we are here. Apparently, some fans find the posters which feature the films animal cast lacking emotion. Huh? [caption id="attachment_808567" align="alignnone" width="691"] Source: Disney / The Lion King[/caption] It would seem some were hoping the cartoonish versions of the characters would translate into the live-action interpretations of them. For example, some users are pointing just how terrifying the lovable warthog Pumba (Seth Rogen) looks which has us wondering if they have ever seen a real-life warthog outside of the Disney drawn character from the classic animated feature. Along with the arrival of the posters came a new TV spot that debut during the NBA Finals to help gets moviegoers eager to see the film. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mz-kufoFris&feature=youtu.be Regardless we honestly think people are doing too damn much and will be filing those movie theater seats come July 19 to see Beyonce *coughs” we mean Nala, Simba (Donald Glover), Mufasa (James Earl Jones), Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and more reimagined in a whole new light. We hope you got your tissues on hand when that stampede scene hits again. The Lion King also stars JD McCrary (Young Simba), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Youg Nala), Billy Eichner (Timon), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), John Oliver (Zazu) and John Kani (Rafiki) To see the ridiculous reactions to the poster you can hit the gallery below. — Photo: Disney / The Lion King

