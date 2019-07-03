CLOSE
Chris Brown Disses Fans Who Are Offended By His “Nice Hair” Lyrics

Really Chris?

via: HollywoodLife

Chris Brown took to Instagram to respond to some fans criticizing him for a lyric in his new song ‘Need A Stack’ and his mom, Joyce Hawkins, also defended him with some powerful words.

Chris Brown, 30, and his mom Joyce Hawkins took to Instagram on July 2 to post their responses to some fans calling out the singer for a certain lyric in his new song “Need A Stack”, and it wasn’t pretty. The controversial lyric has Chris singing, “Only wanna f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair”, and there were many followers who couldn’t help but express their disappointment with it. “So, I’ve been a Chris Brown fan for at least half of my life. IN HIS RECENT SONG FROM HIS ALBUM (Need A Stack) he said ‘I only f*ck the black b*tches with the nice hair’ and I just wanted to know, what is nice hair..?” one fan asked. “So is this considered a ‘preference’ or ‘discrimination’. Listen we all have preferences I’ll give you that. Never will I discriminate against my own kind. #chrisbrown,” another follower wrote.

Chris Brown Disses Fans Who Are Offended By His “Nice Hair” Lyrics was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

