Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Aleena is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Aleena and Kenyon are both 29 years old and have been dating for two years. Aleena says as of late every time she asks Kenyon to go out with her he’s too tired from working all day. One particular time she asked him to go out with her Kenyon said he was sick. Aleena was planning to stay home with him but he insisted she go out with her girls. Aleena says when she entered the bar with her girlfriends she saw Kenyon in the corner dancing with a woman. Aleena was upset she didn’t want to make a scene so you decided to go home. It’s been a few days and Aleena wants to know should she address the situation or just end the relationship

