Chauffeur Sues “RHOA” Production Company, Peter Thomas & Matt Jordan For 2016 Alleged Assault

It’s been a while since we’ve conjured up Cynthia Bailey’s ex Peter Thomas and Kenya Moore’s ex, Matt Jordan, but it looks like they’re back in the spotlight, but not for the best reasons.

A chauffeur named Anthony T. Greene who claims he was assaulted by Jordan, is seeking $25,000 in damages, plus the cost of attorney fees, and he’s coming for everyone including The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s production company (True Entertainment), Thomas, and of course Jordan, Bossip reports. Greene, who was hired by True Entertainment 2016, didn’t initially go through with pressing charges because the show’s producers talked him out of it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

If you recall, there was a wild scene that went down at the grand opening of Peter Thomas’ Club One in Charlotte, North Carolina, on season 9, episode 9, of RHOA, which premiered in 2017. After asking Moore to be the night’s MC, Thomas graciously paid for her and Jordan’s ticket so that they could be sure to attend the event.

But right before the event, Jordan and Moore got into a heated confrontation. Moore then asked Thomas to cancel Jordan’s flight from Atlanta to Charlotte, but no one bothered to tell Jordan that he was uninvited. After showing up to the airport and discovering his ticket was cancelled, Jordan drove from Atlanta to Charlotte, arriving at the grand opening to everyone’s surprise.

When Moore is alerted that Jordan is at the event, she immediately leaves and tries to exit with Greene driving. According to Moore, Jordan blocked her vehicle with his car in an attempt to get her attention. After approaching Moore’s vehicle, things get physical and he ultimately ends up hitting the chauffeur in the face before he exits the premises.

But now, Greene, says he is owed for the physical and emotional stress from the incident. He claims that he had no prior knowledge of Moore and Jordan’s volatile relationship, and because he says the producers were aware that Jordan was on his way to Charlotte, he feels he wasn’t protected during that fateful night. After checking into a hospital the day after the confrontation, he discovered that he suffered from a concussion. Greene also says the aftereffects were so severe that he had to seek psychiatric therapy as a result.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As of yet, none of the parties named in the complaint have issued a response.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Chauffeur Sues “RHOA” Production Company, Peter Thomas & Matt Jordan For 2016 Alleged Assault was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3: