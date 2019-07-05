Chris Brown’s Mother Defends Him After His “Nice Hair” Song Lyrics Spark Controversy

Chris Brown made headlines in the last week after his controversial song lyrics went viral.

On his latest album, Indigo, the 30-year-old has a new song called “Need A Stack” featuring Joyner Lucas and Lil Wayne. During Brown’s part, he explains he only wants to have sex with Black women with nice hair:

“I’ll leave a paper trail, then I’ma need a tip drill

Shakin’ it, turn the lights down

Bust it for the light bill

Diggin’ it, then I’m lickin’ all on that p****, put it right there

Only wanna f*** the black b****es with the nice hair.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Disappointed fans reacted to his lyrics, claiming his sentiments were inherently laden with misogynoir–specifically against Black women with 4c hair. Chris was unreceptive of the feedback and instead opted to go on a rant about negative “booty face a** b*tches.”

PSA: you don’t respect black women if you are only respectful to the ones you’re attracted to. #chrisbrown pic.twitter.com/RzJKWvJzbX — Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) July 2, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

He also launched a “challenge,” daring the angry women to post a photo of themselves.

“Okay, challenge: for all the angry uglies that’s mad at what I said, post a picture of what you look like, please,” he said on Instagram.

As Chris digs a deeper hole, his mother, Joyce Hawkins, stepped in to defend her son. In a series of Instagram stories, she expressed shock over how the story has blown up.

“Headline news!! Hair!! Seriously??! Now what has this world come to?” she wrote.

Continuing, “Stay positive. Don’t nobody want to hear that.”

It’s interesting Chris and his team have opted to push against the backlash, versus acknowledge the wounds and hurt the lyrics triggered in our community.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Chris Brown’s Mother Defends Him After His “Nice Hair” Song Lyrics Spark Controversy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com