CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Meet Me In Temecula: Kelis Will Not Move With Nas’ Son To Colombia, To Remain In California

The R&B singer and media personality was locked in a legal battle with her ex-husband over the potential move.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Kelis and Nas

Source: photo: WENN

Kelis will not be moving to Colombia with Nasir “Nas” Jones‘ son as originally reported, this after the rapper put up a legal fight to protest the potential move. Instead, the R&B singer and media personality will opt to remain in the United States, Temecula, Calif. to be exact, for the time being.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Nas has agreed to his ex’s proposed move to the fifth most populous city in Riverside County, California.

When Kelis pulls the trigger and makes the move, she has to inform Nas in writing. The two sides will then be equally responsible for transporting their son Knight for custodial exchanges.

It seems the two sides picked a drop-off location equidistant between them — a Starbucks in Anaheim.

Kelis was also ordered to pay Nas’ attorneys $15,022.91 for sanctions previously ordered by the court.

No comment from Nas regarding the news.

Photo: WENN

Meet Me In Temecula: Kelis Will Not Move With Nas’ Son To Colombia, To Remain In California was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close