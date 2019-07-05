Meet Me In Temecula: Kelis Will Not Move With Nas’ Son To Colombia, To Remain In California

Kelis will not be moving to Colombia with Nasir “Nas” Jones‘ son as originally reported, this after the rapper put up a legal fight to protest the potential move. Instead, the R&B singer and media personality will opt to remain in the United States, Temecula, Calif. to be exact, for the time being.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Nas has agreed to his ex’s proposed move to the fifth most populous city in Riverside County, California.

When Kelis pulls the trigger and makes the move, she has to inform Nas in writing. The two sides will then be equally responsible for transporting their son Knight for custodial exchanges.

It seems the two sides picked a drop-off location equidistant between them — a Starbucks in Anaheim.

Kelis was also ordered to pay Nas’ attorneys $15,022.91 for sanctions previously ordered by the court.

No comment from Nas regarding the news.

