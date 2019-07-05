CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lil Nas X Says Backlash Has Increased Since Coming Out As Gay [Video]

However, the "Old Town Road" star appears unbothered by the critics as he continues to soar on the charts.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2019

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Lil Nas X took ownership of his story and identity after coming out as gay and has handled much of the response in the savviest ways possible. The “Old Town Road” star says backlash has increased sine his big reveal and in a new BBC interview the Atlanta native seems at peace with his decision.

BBC News reports:

US rapper Lil Nas X has revealed he has experienced a backlash on social media since posting cryptic hints on Twitter that he is gay.

“I’m not angry… because I understand how they want that reaction,” said the 20-year-old performer. “So I’m just going to joke back with them.”

Lil Nas X – real name Montero Lamar Hill – told BBC Breakfast he felt like he was “opening doors for more people”.

“I don’t want to live my entire life… not doing what I want to do,” he added.

He said he hoped his fans would “feel comfortable” but admitted homosexuality was “not really accepted in either the country [or] hip-hop communities”.

Watch the interview below.

Photo: Columbia Records

Lil Nas X Says Backlash Has Increased Since Coming Out As Gay [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close