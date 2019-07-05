Arizona Governor Caught Wearing Nike Sneakers After Blasting Sneaker Company and Colin Kaepernick

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey had a temper tantrum on social media after Nike decided to pull its Betsy Ross-themed footwear for the Fourth of July. The seamstress is credited as the first person to make an American flag. Colin Kaepernick reportedly recommended that Nike not make the sneakers and Ducey decided to withdraw all financial incentive dollars for Nike to have plant in Goodyear, Arizona, which would bring jobs to his state.

However, Ducey still has Nike on his feet.

See the image below from Ducey at a barbecue on July 4. He is wearing Nikes.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey says, after Nike’s decision to pull “Betsy Ross flag” sneakers that he is pulling incentives for company to have a plant there. Two days later, shows up to 4th of July party with Nikes on his feet! (📷 from @CoconinoDems) pic.twitter.com/MdKJAWkBqQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 5, 2019

How bizarre that he is literally blocking Nike from bringing jobs to his state and calls the company “shameful” yet still wearing the shoes.

In case you missed it, Ducey wrote on Twitter on July 2, “Today was supposed to be a good day in Arizona, with the announcement of a major @ Nike investment in Goodyear, AZ.”

He continued, “Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike,” Ducey wrote. “Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish. Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism.”

He then added some more drama, “It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it. Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”

The Wall Street Journal claims Nike removed Fourth of July sneakers from stores because former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was among the people who said the shoe could be considered offensive. The shoe was reportedly an Air Max 1 USA with a flag that had 13 white stars in a circle on the heel.

If Nike isn’t good enough for jobs then the shoes certainly shouldn’t be on his feet.

