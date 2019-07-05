The Kardashian Clan Has 716 Trademarks

1 reads Leave a comment
- The KarJennerWest Family Business is a serious matter, when you gather all of their trademarks it total of 716 trademarks.
Here is a list of what is included:
- Kim has 149 trademark applications. Including, Glam Bible, Dashing by Kim Kardashian and Kimoji.
- Kylie Jenner ha 128 trademark applications. Including Kybrow, Kylash, Kylighter and Stormiworld.
- Kanye has 405 applications. Including, Good Water, Yandhi and many variations of the word Yeezy.
- Kendall Jenner has 34 trademarks.
- The family also has trademarks applications for all of the children in the KarJennerWest clan. So others will not use their names in business.
