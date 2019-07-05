The Kardashian Clan Has 716 Trademarks

Here is a list of what is included:

Kim has 149 trademark applications. Including, Glam Bible, Dashing by Kim Kardashian and Kimoji.

Kylie Jenner ha 128 trademark applications. Including Kybrow, Kylash, Kylighter and Stormiworld.

Kanye has 405 applications. Including, Good Water, Yandhi and many variations of the word Yeezy.

Kendall Jenner has 34 trademarks.

The family also has trademarks applications for all of the children in the KarJennerWest clan. So others will not use their names in business.