Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 16, 2015

Source: James Devaney / Getty

  • The KarJennerWest Family Business is a serious matter, when you gather all of their trademarks it total of 716 trademarks.

    Here is a list of what is included:

    • Kim has 149 trademark applications. Including, Glam Bible, Dashing by Kim Kardashian and Kimoji.
    • Kylie Jenner ha 128 trademark applications. Including Kybrow, Kylash, Kylighter and Stormiworld.
    • Kanye has 405 applications. Including, Good Water, Yandhi and many variations of the word Yeezy.
    • Kendall Jenner has 34 trademarks.
    • The family also has trademarks applications for all of the children in the KarJennerWest clan. So others will not use their names in business.

Source: forbes.com

The Kardashian Clan Has 716 Trademarks was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

