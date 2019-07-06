CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard, Nab Paul George In Trade With OKC

0 reads
Leave a comment

After weeks of speculation, Kawhi Leonard made his free agency decision late Friday night (July 5), bypassing the opportunity to rejoin the Toronto Raptors and defend their newly won NBA title and instead signed not with the Los Angeles Lakers but the Los Angeles Clippers.

Not only that, the Clippers swung a trade that brought All-NBA talent Paul Geroge back to Southern California, establishing the most wide-open NBA season in recent memory.

Leonard will ink a 4-year deal worth $142 million. The Clippers traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari along with a ton of draft picks in order to create another dynamic duo out West.

Leonard’s decision not to join LeBron JamesAnthony Davis , and the Los Angeles Lakers makes Staples Center home to the league’s most eye-catching rivalry, Lakers vs. Clippers. It remains to be seen what happens when the NBA season kicks off in October.

The NBA world of course was STUNNED at the news.

Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard, Nab Paul George In Trade With OKC was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close