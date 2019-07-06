CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Michael Jackson Estate Supports Legal Action Against “Leaving Neverland” Accusers

0 reads
Leave a comment

Michael Jackson’s estate is supporting the legal action two of his fan clubs are taking over his Leaving Neverland accusers. Two French fan clubs were set to appear in court Friday over a lawsuit against Wade Robson and James Safechuck, which asked for just one Euro each from the men. Robson and Safechuck claimed in Leaving Neverland that the King of Pop sexually assaulted them when they were young boys. Jackson’s estate is also involved in a 100-million-dollar lawsuit against HBO over the film’s release.

It’s a shame that after this man has been gone 10 years and this mess STILL is going on.

(Source-Yahoo News)

Michael Jackson Estate Supports Legal Action Against “Leaving Neverland” Accusers was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close