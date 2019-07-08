A video of a young girl licking the top of an ice cream container then placed in back in a store freezer went viral and sparked quite a bit of outrage in some. Now that the mystery is coming to closure, it’s being reported that the unidentified San Antonio, Texas girl will not face adult charges as previously assumed.

Pix 11 reports:

Blue Bell Creameries said in a statement that it determined a Walmart store in Lufkin was where “the malicious act of food tampering took place.”

A short video posted to social media last week shows the teenage girl laughing as she places the top back on the half-gallon container and returning it to the freezer.

Blue Bell says the container that was “compromised” was found and removed.

The company says “food tampering is not a joke.”

Lufkin police previously said the suspect faced a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product.

The report adds that the Texas Juvenile Justice Department will now handle the case. The girl’s adult boyfriend is also still under investigation.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

Texas Ice Cream Licker Has Been Identified, Won’t Face Adult Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: D.L. Chandler Posted 4 hours ago

Also On 100.3: