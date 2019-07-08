CLOSE
Attorney For White Man Who Killed Elijah El-Amin Over Rap Music Argues ‘This Is A Disabled Person’

Elijah Al-Amin was only 17 years old.

Elijah Al-Amin was a 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed by 27-year-old Michael Paul Adams. The child was killed all because he was listening to hip hop music. Now, the attorney for Adams is using the excuse that he was “disabled.”

His attorney Jacie Cotterell told Good Evening Arizona, “This is a disabled person and he’s been released into the world and left to fend for himself, two days later — this is where we are.”

She claims the department of corrections failed “Elijah with no resources or psychiatric help even though he had a past of severe mental illness.” However, being disabled or mentally ill does not make you a white supremacist. Court records say that Adams admitted he killed the 17-year-old because rap music made him feel “unsafe” and he was being “proactive, not reactive” but killing the chid. He believed rap was a threat to himself and his community.

On Thursday, July 4, Al-Amin got off work from Subway around 11:30 p.m. and visited his girlfriend. While at a a gas station in Peoria, Arizona, he was stabbed by Adams around 1:45 a.m. He was about to turn 18 in less than two weeks

Elijah’s father told KVOU, “2 o’clock came, 3 o’clock came, 4 o’clock came, I kept calling, calling,  calling, texting, texting, texting, and I wasn’t getting a response. I just had a feeling that something wasn’t right.”

He continued, “You took a helluva kid… He was a good kid, very good kid, always willing to help kids, help people in general.” Michael Adams was booked on a first-degree murder charge.

Watch his father below:

The mentally ill excuse for white people who kill Black people is an ongoing theme. In July of 2018, 18-year-old Nia Wilson was killed by James Cowell. Shortly after the tragedy, his family released a statement with the  “mentally ill” excuse. The statement read in part, “John has been suffering from mental illness most of his life. He has been in & out of Jail & has not had the proper treatment.”

As of April, Cowell’s criminal case has been suspended to evaluate his mental competency.

We hope Elijah Al-Amin gets justice.

