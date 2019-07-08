Disney Defends Halle By Roasting Racist #NotMyAriel Folks In One Instagram Post

I have a feeling that Disney and Nike are doing everything in their power to piss off racist people and I’m all for it. If you don’t know Disney announced that Halle Bailey will be playing Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and that announcement sparked outrage online from some people who felt like Ariel shouldn’t be black. Those folks quickly started posting under the hashtag #NotMyAriel to voice their disdain on the decision.

A lot of other great people on Twitter took to stick up for Halle against people who can’t see progress. One user named Lea Toft tweeted, “As a danish person, I have some bad news for all the people who’s angry, that a black woman is playing Ariel. Danish people don’t have fins either, nor do we live underwater – we can, and do, however have different ethnicities”

Oh, burn. Now Disney has made a statement in the matter in a witty post about their pick of Halle, dedicated to the poor unfortunate souls who don’t like Halle.

“Yes. The original author of The Little Mermaid was Danish. Ariel … is a mermaid. She lives in an underwater kingdom in international waters and can legit swim wherever she wants (even though that often upsets King Triton, absolute zaddy),” Freeform’s post read. “But for the sake of argument, let’s say that Ariel, too, is Danish.”

“Danish mermaids can be black because Danish *people* can be black. Ariel can sneak up to the surface at any time with her pals Scuttle and the *ahem* Jamaican crab Sebastian (sorry, Flounder!) and keep that bronze base tight,” the text post continued. “Black Danish people, and this mer-folk, can also *genetically* (!!!) have red hair.”

This has been a bad July for racist people as Nike also pulled a sneaker with America’s first flag because it has been used to promote white supremacy in the past after Colin Kaepernick brought that to their attention. That decision caused people to burn their Nikes once again but we think Nike and Disney will both be fine in the future.

As for The Little Mermaid, this movie is shaping up to look just like modern-day America with Rob Marshall directing, and Melissa McCarthy and Awkafina in talks for roles in this movie.

