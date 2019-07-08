CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Family Takes Wrong Man Off Life Support After Misidentification By Chicago PD

0 reads
Leave a comment
Close up of mixed race woman gasping

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

The Chicago Police are having a rough 12 months.

After dealing with the Jussie Smollet fiasco earlier in the year, now they’re facing backlash for an apparent misstep that unfortunately cost someone their life.

Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Chicago Police are now facing a lawsuit after misidentifying the family member.

A confusion between Chicago Police and a Chicago hospital led to the death of a wrong man. According to the Chicago Tribune, a family took the wrong man off of life support and now, the Chicago Police are facing a lawsuit by both families involved. Elisha Brittman, 62, was found naked and beaten underneath a car in Chicago’s Bronzeville area where he was taken to the Mercy Hospital. Due to the severity of the attack which left his face unidentifiable, he was taken into the hospital as John Doe. Police later used a mugshot to try and identify the man despite the disfiguration of the man’s face, the lawsuit states. They ended up identifying the man as Alfonso Bennett.

READ MORE

Family Takes Wrong Man Off Life Support After Misidentification By Chicago PD was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close