Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Davina is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Davina and Reggie are in their late 30’s and have been dating for three years. For the entire time they’ve been together they’ve never had any serious issues like the one they are facing now. Davina says a few days ago Reggie accused her of being in a pornographic video. She says he swore up and down that this woman was her; he even emailed the link so she could check it out for herself. Davina feels completely disrespected and is now contemplating ending the relationship. Is she making the right decision, what would you do if your significant other accused you of something like this?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: