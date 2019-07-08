White Arizona Man Admits To Slitting Throat Of Black Teen Because Of Rap Music #JusticeForElijah

Last week, 17-year-old Elijah El-Amin was stabbed inside an Arizona convenience store, later succumbing to his injuries. The white suspect, 27-year-old Michael Paul Adams, says he carried out the murder because the boy was playing Hip-Hop music.

Before 2 a.m. Thursday, Peoria police responded to a stabbing call at the Circle K near Peoria and 67th avenues.Responding officers found a 17-year-old Glendale resident with stabbing wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police did not identify him.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect shortly after arriving at the scene. He was identified as Michael Paul Adams, 27.

Police believe the boy was in the store when Mr. Adams entered, approached the victim, and stabbed him in the neck area. The suspect then left on foot.

Police recovered a weapon upon arresting Mr. Adams. Police did not know the suspect’s motive, as police said there is no known relation between the suspect and victim.

However, court documents indicate Mr. Adams was disturbed by rap music the teen was listening to, telling police that type of music reminded him of times when he was attacked by people who listen to that genre.

“Adams further stated, people who listen to rap music are a threat to him and the community,” documents state. “Adams stated the rap music (not the victim) made him feel threatened and Adams felt he needed to be ‘Proactive rather than reactive’ and protect himself and the community from the victim.”

Newsweek reports that the victim’s throat was slit.

According to reports, Adams was just released from prison two days before the incident for several convictions, including aggravated assault. The family of Adams told news outlets that he suffers from mental issues.

.@PeoriaPoliceAZ Investigating Homicide – Suspect In-Custody, occurred at 1;45 AM at Circle K, 6735 W Peoria Ave. 17-year-old male victim died from injuries, suspect 27-year-old Michael Adams in custody. For more info: https://t.co/Ptfz0znoOi #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz pic.twitter.com/p3WuWsdKEr — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) July 4, 2019

