CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

White Arizona Man Admits To Slitting Throat Of Black Teen Because Of Rap Music #JusticeForElijah

Elijah El-Amin, 17, was stabbed in the neck by Michael Paul Adams, who was just recently released from prison.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Paul Adams police photo

Source: Peoria PD / Peoria PD

Last week, 17-year-old Elijah El-Amin was stabbed inside an Arizona convenience store, later succumbing to his injuries. The white suspect, 27-year-old Michael Paul Adams, says he carried out the murder because the boy was playing Hip-Hop music.

YourValley.net reports:

Before 2 a.m. Thursday, Peoria police responded to a stabbing call at the Circle K near Peoria and 67th avenues.Responding officers found a 17-year-old Glendale resident with stabbing wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police did not identify him.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect shortly after arriving at the scene. He was identified as Michael Paul Adams, 27.

Police believe the boy was in the store when Mr. Adams entered, approached the victim, and stabbed him in the neck area. The suspect then left on foot.

Police recovered a weapon upon arresting Mr. Adams. Police did not know the suspect’s motive, as police said there is no known relation between the suspect and victim.

However, court documents indicate Mr. Adams was disturbed by rap music the teen was listening to, telling police that type of music reminded him of times when he was attacked by people who listen to that genre.

“Adams further stated, people who listen to rap music are a threat to him and the community,” documents state. “Adams stated the rap music (not the victim) made him feel threatened and Adams felt he needed to be ‘Proactive rather than reactive’ and protect himself and the community from the victim.”

Newsweek reports that the victim’s throat was slit.

According to reports, Adams was just released from prison two days before the incident for several convictions, including aggravated assault. The family of Adams told news outlets that he suffers from mental issues.

Photo: Getty

White Arizona Man Admits To Slitting Throat Of Black Teen Because Of Rap Music #JusticeForElijah was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close