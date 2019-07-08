CLOSE
Crowd Chants “F*ck Trump!” During Live Segment on Fox News

The sentiment is the same round the world these days...

If you thought the hate for Donald Trump was confined to the people living in the United States, you need to get out the country more.

Yesterday (July 7), the United States Women’s Soccer team made history when they once again took home the World Cup after defeating the Netherlands 2-0, and while that was a cause for celebration for most, some fans had a special message for Donald Trump as well. During a live shot at a sports bar in Lyon, France, Fox News’s Greg Palkot was capturing the excitement of the fans in attendance when all of a sudden people in attendance began to chant “F*ck Trump!” much to the chagrin of Fox reporter Greg Palkot who could do nothing but act as if he didn’t hear what was being said behind him.

Don’t be surprised if this little act of rebellion on Donald Trump’s favorite “news” network leads to the Russian plant of a president slapping tariffs on French fries or something ridiculous.

This also comes on the heels of a very public spat between team USA’s Megan Rapinoe and Donald Trump after she proclaimed “I’m not going to the F*cking White House.” That in turn led to Trump saying Rapinoe should never “disrespect our Country, the White House, or the Flag.” For the record Megan Rapinoe has done neither of those things, but Trump on the other hand…

Crowd Chants "F*ck Trump!" During Live Segment on Fox News

