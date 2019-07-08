It’s A Wrap?: La La & Carmelo Anthony Living Apart, Confirms She’s In “Legal Discussions” For Possible Split

Looks like Carmelo and La La Anthony are heading for splitsville again. People exclusively reports that following hot boy Melo getting caught on a boat with another woman that was not his wife, the actress is, and her husband are living apart, and she is “exploring her legal options.”

Carmelo’s summer is off to a rough start. The smell of divorce is once again in the air for the couple after Anthony allegedly got caught trying to have city boyz summer on a yacht with someone else’s wife. Carmelo vehemently denied any wrongdoing and responded in a video clip shared by celebrity gossip site TMZ stating:

“I’m really only addressing this for my family. Keep my family out this, man.”

“Y’all trying to expose somebody’s wife. Y’all exposing somebody’s kids. Leave that alone, man. That ain’t cool.”

Per People:

La La Anthony has decided to explore her legal options as she considers what the future will hold for her marriage to NBA player Carmelo Anthony, her rep tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power star says in a statement to PEOPLE.

“They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

The couple initially split back in 2017 but seemingly reunited in 2018 and have been co-parenting their 12-year-old son Kiyan. Both La La and Carmelo were the subjects of a Twitter debate this past Father’s Day after a user asked if Anthony’s wife should accept his alleged “love child.”

While Carmelo is currently struggling to find a team to continue his NBA career, La La experiencing a real hot girl summer so far. In a video, the soon-to-be divorcée was down in New Orleans living her best life, while hosting a party she seemingly hinted at her single status.

“All my ladies, if you don’t give a f–k about a n—a make some noise! I really don’t, though. I really don’t, though.”

She also added to her wealth by hitting a $68,000 jackpot on the slot machines while gambling in the New Orleans.

Can we hold something La La?

—

Photo: PNP/WENN.com / WENN

It’s A Wrap?: La La & Carmelo Anthony Living Apart, Confirms She’s In “Legal Discussions” For Possible Split was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted July 8, 2019

Also On 100.3: