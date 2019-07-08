CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nicki Minaj Promises To Call Out Her Haters “One By One”

Nicki Minaj getting ready to take on all the smoke...

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: 14th Annual CFDA Fashion Fund Awards NYC Featuring: Nicki Minaj Where: NYC, New York, United States When: 07 Nov 2017 Credit: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com 

While her fans await the release of her latest album, Nicki Minaj continues to make waves with her words and actions. In a lengthy IG post this past Friday she promised to roast all those who wanted to see her fail in her career.

Complex is reporting that in a now caption-less post, Nicki took the time to big herself up for getting this far in her career and showed love to others who’ve helped her along the way saying, “12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that,” she wrote. “Eventually the Barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls.”

“I always shouted out my influences in my interviews,” she continued. “Now a days, it’s become cool to pretend u weren’t influenced by other artists. S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments. I didn’t mind. I never felt they were obligated to do so.”

But she didn’t stop there as she went on to take aim at the naysayers and haters who’ve taken shots at her along the way, promising to expose them in due time.

“Y’all are rlly sick & ima call y’all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of y’all doing these write ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

 

While her legion of fans applauded her for talking her ish, some fans felt it wasn’t necessary for someone of her status to which the Queen rapper responded to invoking the name of Beyoncé biter, Taylor Swift.

Don’t come for Nicki if you’re not ready to get barked on. Just sayin.’

Nicki Minaj Promises To Call Out Her Haters “One By One” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close