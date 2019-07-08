Russ Parr recalls a conversation that he calls “disappointing,” that he had in Texas with a Hispanic doctor. During the conversation he wanted to avoid politics but couldn’t for long. When the 2020 Census came up the man, who is of Mexican decent, said that he always felt “proud” to be able to check the “Caucasian” box on job applications. This statement floored Russ and he struggled to understand how someone could enjoy and take pride in doing things that don’t benefit their community. He finds that people think this way because we live in a #MeFirst society where everyone only thinks of themselves. He says that people who think this way are going to be the reason Trump gets 4 more years.

Russ Rant: ‘#MeFirst Movement’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted July 8, 2019

