It Happened! There Was a Man Who Copied Off Of That Teen Who Licked That Ice Cream Before Putting It Back!

Ice Cream Flavors

Source: George “TheHouseKeeper” Mateo / Getty

The person who was arrested told the sheriff’s office he was inspired by the previous viral video of a Texas teenager who licked a Blue Bell Ice Cream product before putting it back in the freezer at a Walmart.

 

Louisiana police say a 36-year-old man was inspired by a viral video of a teenager licking a tub of Blue Bell Ice Cream to seek his own 15 minutes of fame.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lenise Martin III on Saturday after receiving a tip from a grocery store in Belle Rose, Commander Lonny Cavalier told CNN.

Someone recorded Martin pulling a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream from a freezer, opening it, licking the frozen dessert and poking it with his finger before putting it back on the shelf, Cavalier said.

Detectives found evidence that Martin posted the video on Facebook, suggesting that he was seeking attention for the alleged misdeed, Cavalier said.

Martin is being held on charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity and criminal mischief for allegedly tampering with property — in this case, the ice cream, Cavalier said.

He is in custody until a judge sets bond, Cavalier said. CNN was unable to reach Martin or known relatives under numbers listed for them.

Martin showed detectives a receipt for the purchase of Blue Bell Ice Cream, suggesting that he bought the contaminated ice cream, Cavalier said. But the purchase doesn’t absolve him of wrongdoing, Cavalier said, “because at any rate it’s a terrible thing to do.”

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Hennig-Olsen Is/Anders Martinsen and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of George “TheHouseKeeper” Mateo and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook

It Happened! There Was a Man Who Copied Off Of That Teen Who Licked That Ice Cream Before Putting It Back! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
