Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships

American Magazine Media Conference - Day 2

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty


Michelle breaks it down.

Equality is not just measured in terms of the wallet.

Equality is in terms of the value that they carry.

Honesty is the beginning, the middle, and the end. I wouldn’t want to be bothered with someone I couldn’t trust on a day-to-day basis. It’s not just about how much money they make or title. Someone could have the right salary, but the wrong heart.”

Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In Relationships was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

