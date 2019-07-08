Press Play: Maleficent Wreaks Havoc, ‘Queer Eye’ Returns & ‘Mulan’ Gets A First Look

This past weekend was full of trailers and Disney led the charge with a sneak peek at some anticipated flicks.

First, they dropped a teaser for the remake of the 1998 animated movie Mulan. It was full of action-packed sequences and it’s clear actress Liu Yifei will do her best to reinterpret Mulan for a new generation. However, don’t expect any song numbers from this version. According to Good Morning America, this flick won’t be a musical. But you can still expect the main ingredients of a girl taking the role of a man to save her elderly father from joining the Chinese military. Peep the teaser above and you can mark your calendar for the movie for March 27, 2020.

Next in the Disney canon is the sequel to 2014’s Maleficent entitled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

According to Variety, the sequel picks up several years after the original storyline. Princess Aurora is about to get married, which doesn’t make Maleficent too happy. In the midst of all this, the formerly cursed princess faces new threats as she becomes next in line to become Queen of the Moors. New alliances develop in the struggle to protect the magical realm and the creatures that live there. Check out the drama-filled trailer for the flick hitting theaters October 18 above.

Finally, if you’re looking for less fantasy and more real-life transformations, have no fear, the Fab Five is near. Season 4 of Queer Eye has already arrived and the new clients range from orchestra teachers to typical family guys. There will be looks, there will be laughter and, of course, there will be tears. Check out the trailer above and tune into Netflix when it hits July 19.

