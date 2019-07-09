CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Black doctor spoke out after she said American Airlines humiliated her in front of her son and body shamed her for wearing a romper on a flight from Jamaica to Florida.

Dr. Latisha “Tisha” Rowe, who is from Houston, took a family vacation to Kingston with her 8-year-old son. Rowe, who is a family-medicine specialist and the founder of a telehealth company, said she and her son had just boarded their flight from Kingston to Miami when a flight attendant asked her to deplane for a private conversation.

In a tweet, Rowe said the attendant said her romper was inappropriate and asked if Rowe had a jacket or coat. When Rowe explained she didn’t have anything to cover herself with, the flight attendant said she would not be allowed back on the plane unless she changed. In the end, the flight crew gave her a blanket to wear and Rowe walked back to her seat “humiliated.”

Rowe posted a photo of the outfit she was wearing at the time of the incident.

Rowe checked her outfit in the mirror before she even left for the day.

“I turned, and I looked at my backside, and I kind of gave myself that, you know, girl check,” she told Business Insider. “Growing up, I lived in a very conservative household. Like, if my dad thought my shorts were too short, I was not leaving the house. So that’s just something that I’ve gotten into the habit of doing.”

Rowe believes there was nothing inappropriate about her outfit and that she was the victim of hypersexualization of Black women’s bodies.

“I have a very curvaceous body, and I put my body in bold colors, so you’re going to see it. But it’s not vulgar. It’s not inappropriate. It’s not bad, you know? If you put someone who’s a size 2 in the exact same outfit next to me, no one would be bothered,” she said.

According to Rowe, when she returned to her seat, she noticed her son was embarrassed and holding back tears.

“My automatic mommy protective mode started. I’m like, ‘how do I fix it?’ I don’t want to be in this situation. I just, I want this done,” she said.

The American Airlines’ contract of carriage does state that passengers must dress in appropriate attire for all flights, but the contract does not list prohibited clothing.

A statement from American Airlines spokesperson Shannon Gilson said the airline is investigating why Rowe was asked to cover up.

“We were concerned about Dr. Rowe’s comments, and reached out to her and our team at the Kingston airport to gather more information about what occurred. Unfortunately, we’ve been unable to reach Dr. Rowe or leave a message at the number provided. We want to personally apologize to Dr. Rowe and her son for their experience, and have fully refunded their travel. We are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds and are committed to providing a positive, safe travel experience for everyone who flies with us,” the statement read.

Since Rowe’s story went viral, others on social media have shown their support for her.

See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival

18 photos Launch gallery

See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival

Continue reading See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival

See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival

Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival. This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can’t have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 hours ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close