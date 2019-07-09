CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Only Mimi: All The Times Mariah Carey Did The Absolute Most On Instagram (So Far)

A 101 on being a diva.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In London - December 10, 2011

Source: Alex Moss / Getty

Mariah Carey is the QUEEN of doing the most on Instagram and it’s everything.

Like this woman really is extra…

And we accept it because it’s Mariah Carey.

Very few people can get away with doing the absolute most, considering there’s a thin line between diva behavior and being straight up annoying.

But when you have 30 years in the game, countless #1 singles, vocals from the heavens and a lambily fanbase that adores you, the diva behavior is well earned.

Mariah recently demonstrated her absolute most behavior when she decided to partake in the Bottle Cap Challenge. Instead of trying to kick the cap off a bottle like regular people, she hit one of her signature whistle notes and the bottle somehow magically came off.

View this post on Instagram

Challenge accepted! #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

 

ex-TRA.

But, of course, we live.

Hit the flip for more of Mimi’s extra moments from 2019 so far. We look forward to the rest of the year so that the diva-like behavior can continue!

Only Mimi: All The Times Mariah Carey Did The Absolute Most On Instagram (So Far) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 hours ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close