CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

10 Cringeworthy Scenes From 90’s Flicks That Wouldn’t Hold Up In Today’s Climate

0 reads
Leave a comment
American Pie

Source: Universal Pictures / Handout / Getty

Ask anyone born before 2000, and they’ll agree that the 90’s was such a special time for everyone. Television was booming with Black talent and filmmakers like Spike Lee and John Singleton weren’t afraid to tell the raw truth about the issues plaguing the African American communities. The entertainment industry also had the creative license to do and say whatever they wanted no matter what demographic they offended — hence the reason we have films like American Pie.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of American Pie, the raunchy 1999 comedy that follows four teenage boys (played by Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas and Eddie Kaye Thomas) on a quest to lose their virginities before graduation. The movie was such a huge deal for young Americans when it hit theaters; but if watched by young adults today, they’d have a totally different reaction to some of those gruesome scenes.

Like the scene when Jason Biggs’ character sets up his computer camera to record the foreign exchange student changing her clothes, without her consent.

That’s a sexual crime lawsuit waiting to happen. With so many powerful, life changing movements shifting the climate today, (and a culture of people being offended by the smallest thing) there’s not much room to express oneself fully without offending someone. Obviously, we all need to be a bit more mindful of the content we put out, but hit the flip to check out scenes from films that just wouldn’t fly today.

10 Cringeworthy Scenes From 90’s Flicks That Wouldn’t Hold Up In Today’s Climate was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 hours ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close