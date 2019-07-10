CLOSE
Jagger Mocks President Trump During Concert

Mick gets in a dig on Donald Trump.

Speaking to the crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday the British superstar said, “If only the British had held on to the airports, the whole thing might have gone differently for us.” The crowd cheered. During his Fourth of July speech Trump blamed a teleprompter for him saying the Revolutionary Army took over airports in 1775.

President Trump continues to play Rolling Stones music at his campaign rallies, even though the band has asked him to stop.

And now we wait to see what Trump will tweet about Mick Jagger…

