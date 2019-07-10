CLOSE
Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s Kuteness Kooled Our Hearts

What? It’s already been one year since Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture into the world, but it feels like yesterday.

 

Remember, fans had been suspecting for months that the Grammy award winning rapper was with child, but it wasn’t until her classic performance on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump, that the suspicions were confirmed.

Although papa Offset already had three kids, Cardi call all the hell from family, fans and friends for getting pregnant at what seemed like the most pivotal moment of her young career.  But someway, somehow, the Bronx rapper manages to pull it off, and then some.

Happy Easter from mines to yours ❤️

After giving birth, Cardi’s steam didn’t slow down one bit. She was featured on damn near every number one song that came out, and her debut album Invasion Of Privacy was still shooting it’s way up the charts. On top of all that success, she got to experience the bliss of first time motherhood.

Day before summer jam.

When Kulture was first born, Cardi didn’t share pics of her new born baby girl for months, in an attempt to protect her from Internet trolls. But all she had to was post Kulture’s adorable chunky foot for us to know that she was raising a precious bundle of joy.

She was so tiny 😪😪😪😢

In honor of baby Kulture’s first trip around the sun, hit the flip to take a look at some of her most heartwarming moments.

Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s Kuteness Kooled Our Hearts was originally published on globalgrind.com

