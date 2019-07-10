CLOSE
Cincy
We owe BIG money……Ohio among states with most student debt

Damn I didn’t think that they would find me lol I can’t lie i’m one of the people that have us as a state, sitting in the top half of this list. WalletHub released a

study today and in this study Ohioans ranked #8 when it came to having some of the worst student debt in the country. According to WalletHub “average

student debt, number of students with debt, debt-to-income ratios, and the number of borrowers enrolled in repayment plans were key metrics for determining

the rankings.” Full Story Here

 

We owe BIG money……Ohio among states with most student debt was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

