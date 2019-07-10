0 reads Leave a comment
Damn I didn’t think that they would find me lol I can’t lie i’m one of the people that have us as a state, sitting in the top half of this list. WalletHub released a
study today and in this study Ohioans ranked #8 when it came to having some of the worst student debt in the country. According to WalletHub “average
student debt, number of students with debt, debt-to-income ratios, and the number of borrowers enrolled in repayment plans were key metrics for determining
the rankings.” Full Story Here
We owe BIG money……Ohio among states with most student debt
