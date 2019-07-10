We owe BIG money……Ohio among states with most student debt

Damn I didn’t think that they would find me lol I can’t lie i’m one of the people that have us as a state, sitting in the top half of this list. WalletHub released a

study today and in this study Ohioans ranked #8 when it came to having some of the worst student debt in the country. According to WalletHub “average

student debt, number of students with debt, debt-to-income ratios, and the number of borrowers enrolled in repayment plans were key metrics for determining

the rankings.” Full Story Here

