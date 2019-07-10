Several airports in central Ohio will soon reap the benefits of almost a half a billion dollars in federal support

The $477 million is part of a multi-billion dollar plan by the Department of Transportation to enhance airport infrastructure. The money is being split between 264 airports across the country.

Airports in central Ohio that are getting some of the money include John Glenn Columbus International, Rickenbacker International, Delaware Municipal, Ross County, Fairfield County, Marion Municipal and Zanesville Municipal.

Federal officials are hoping it gives local communities an economic bump.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the third round of airport improvement grants on Tuesday. Those grants are part of $3.8 billion that’s been earmarked for airport infrastructure projects.

Projects include taxiway lightning improvements in Indianapolis, snow removal equipment in Columbus and a new de-icing pad in Memphis.

Lawmakers say wherever the grant money ends up, it’s a boost to local economies and travelers.

“This has a direct impact on communities across the country and reflects on the president’s delivery of his promises to invest in America’s infrastructure,” she said.

Source: NBC4i.com

Central Ohio airports to receive FAA aid for improvements was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 100.3: