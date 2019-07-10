Armored truck’s door flies open pouring plenty of cash onto an Atlanta highway

An armored truck’s side door flew open while traveling on I-285 outside of Atlanta and covered the road the road in cash. Would you have pulled over?

Police say approximately $100,000 spilled onto I-285 on Tuesday night and have asked for people who picked up the flying funds to return the money.

So far two people have returned money they picked up on I-285 yesterday in Atlanta. One bag had approximately $600. The other has around $2100. Both people said they saw the department’s post and it didn’t sit well with them to keep the money.

Oh y’all thought I was lyin? Yes, there was money flying all over I-285!!! #atlanta pic.twitter.com/aAL6e8huGa — Kites & Flights… (@Caramelbelle) July 10, 2019

An armored truck loses $175K on I-285. Would you return the money if you found it? — DJ Ez (@EzIsEverything) July 10, 2019

Written By: DJ EZ Posted 21 hours ago

