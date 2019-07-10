CLOSE
Feature Story
Armored truck’s door flies open pouring plenty of cash onto an Atlanta highway

An armored truck’s side door flew open while traveling on I-285 outside of Atlanta and covered the road the road in cash. Would you have pulled over?

Police say approximately $100,000 spilled onto I-285 on Tuesday night and have asked for people who picked up the flying funds to return the money.

So far two people have returned money they picked up on I-285 yesterday in Atlanta. One bag had approximately $600. The other has around $2100. Both people said they saw the department’s post and it didn’t sit well with them to keep the money.

 

