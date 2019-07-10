CLOSE
Feature Story
JAY-Z Named Chief Brand Strategist By Cannabis Company Caliva

He’s not a businessman. You know the rest.

Young Jigga continues to add to his portfolio. Who knows, maybe he’s trying to make it to a trillion.

SAN JOSE, CA – JAY-Z has added another executive role to his list of business titles.

Cannabis company Caliva announced the billionaire MC has joined its team and been appointed Chief Brand Strategist on Tuesday (July 9).

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level,” Hov said in a press statement. “With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

JAY-Z Named Chief Brand Strategist By Cannabis Company Caliva was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

