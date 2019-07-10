CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Nahla is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Wolfgang Puck Opens His First Steakhouse 'Cut' - Inside

Michael Buckner

Nahla and Ramsey were dating for about three years until things took a turn. Nahla says she recently broke things off with Ramsey because she was tired of him taking his anger out on her. It’s been two weeks since the break up and Nahla found out that Ramsey has moved on. Nahla feels like she’s made a mistake and is regretting the whole break up; tonight she’s wondering if she can save the relationship or is it too late. What advice would you offer Nahla moving forward? 

