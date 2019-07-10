CLOSE
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro For Back-To-School Season

RIP 12-inch Macbook.

Apple Macbook Air and MacBook Pro

Source: Apple

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware and even a price cut, right on time for back-to-school season.

Today (July 9 ) Apple announced it has updated the MacBook Air will now be adding True Tone to its Retina Display to give users  “a more natural viewing experience.” The price for the air is also being lowered to $1,099 ($999 if you’re a college student). This update follows the announcement of the company’s new Air model it unveiled last year, October in Brooklyn.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro won’t see a price cut but will now have the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors, which will make it “two-times more powerful than before” as well as Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip. The uber-popular model will also come with a Touch Bar and Touch ID completely doing away with the previous models that did not feature the Touch Bar. The entry-level model will cost $1,299 ($1,199 for students) if you are looking at the 8GB of ram and 128GB SSD model, the price bumps up to $1,499 for 256GB.

This might be the first time the Air looks more attractive than the Pro model based on what you’re are getting for the money you are spending. Apple also announced that both models will be a part of its back-to-school promotion which will include a pair of Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones with qualifying Mac purchases.

Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac Product Marketing on the updates:

“College students love the Mac — it’s the notebook they rely on from the dorm room to the classroom, and the No. 1 choice among higher education students. With a lower $999 student price for MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with faster performance, Touch Bar and Touch ID at $1,199 for students, there’s never been a better time to bring a Mac to college.”

Photo: Apple

Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro For Back-To-School Season was originally published on hiphopwired.com

