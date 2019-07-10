CLOSE
Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Expected To Top $1.5B In Sales By Year’s End

It still checks over stripes over here though.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

MAGA Ye despite not being well-received by anti-Trumpers, and rightfully so is still selling a lot of sneakers. Forbes featured Kanye West as part of its magazine’s cover-story highlighting the world’s highest-paid entertainers and sat down with the rapper to discuss his Yeezy brand which is currently riding a massive wave of success over the last four years since its inception.

Forbes revealed West gracing the cover of its latest issue — which is set to hit stands on August 31 — alongside the quote “I am a product guy at my core.” In the story, it was revealed that the Yeezy brand is expected to top $1.5 billion in sales by the end of the year according to the publication’s estimations bringing to fruition Ye’s dream of being the latest rapper to reach the billion-dollar club.

Speaking with Forbes’ senior editor Zack O’Malley, in the most Kanye way possible, the MAGA cap loving rapper opened up about his artistic approach and criticism thrown his way:

“‘Crazy’ is a word that’s not gonna be used loosely in the future. Understand that this is actually a condition that people can end up in, be born into, driven into, and go in and out. And there’s a lot of people that have been called that ‘C’ word that have ended up on this cover.” Elsewhere, Kanye breaks down his religiously-motivated creative process, the first sneaker he remembers sketching and more.”

Forbes has Mr.West bringing in $130 million pre-tax income over the last years and with the arrival of the YEEZY Boost 350 V3 model on the way look for that number to continue to go up. Yeezy’s team believes that number could be much higher than reported, but he shouldn’t be ashamed at it because it landed him at no.3 on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list. You can read the entire interview here, and you watch a clip featuring MAGA Ye below.

It still checks over stripes over here though.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand Expected To Top $1.5B In Sales By Year’s End was originally published on hiphopwired.com

