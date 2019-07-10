CLOSE
Ohio State Approves 3.3% Tuition Increase!

Today, The Ohio State University approved the 3.3 percent increase in tuition and fees for incoming in-state freshmen. This increase has come right before costs are frozen for four years as part of the Ohio State Tuition Guarantee.

Incoming freshman will be the third class to join the university under the guarantee.

The 3.3% increase will translate to a total of $358 from last year’s rate. The university will also increase aid packages by $358 so that students with financial need are unaffected by the change.

The tuition guarantee provides students with predictability about college costs by locking in-state tuition, mandatory fees, housing and dining for each incoming class of undergraduate students from Ohio.

The university has also continued to freeze tuition for Ohio students who arrived prior to the guarantee program at a rate that has been frozen since 2012-13.

This will be the fifth straight graduating class that never experienced an in-state tuition increase.

Source: NBC4i 

