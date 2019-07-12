Win Field Seats for Friday and Saturday at the Cincinnati Music Festival

100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station has your chance to win Field Seat’s to the biggest Concert of the year, The Cincinnati Music Festival! All you have to do is register below for your chance to win; if you win you will be on the field watching the show Friday & Saturday night.

Friday’s line up – Maxwell, Earth Wind & Fire, Raheem Davon, Tamia, Bell Biv DeVoe featuring special guest Bobby Brown. Saturday’s line up is Mary J Blige, Black Street f/ Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, The Ohio Players, Major, and Franky Beverly!

Don’t miss out register below for your chance to win!

