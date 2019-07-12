3 reads Leave a comment
100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station has your chance to win Field Seat’s to the biggest Concert of the year, The Cincinnati Music Festival! All you have to do is register below for your chance to win; if you win you will be on the field watching the show Friday & Saturday night.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Friday’s line up – Maxwell, Earth Wind & Fire, Raheem Davon, Tamia, Bell Biv DeVoe featuring special guest Bobby Brown. Saturday’s line up is Mary J Blige, Black Street f/ Teddy Riley & Dave Hollister, The Ohio Players, Major, and Franky Beverly!
Don’t miss out register below for your chance to win!
The Latest:
- *EXCLUSIVE* Tommie Lee On ‘Abuse’ Accusations + Drinking: ‘I’m 4 Months Sober’
- #FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 7/12/19
- Win Field Seats for Friday and Saturday at the Cincinnati Music Festival
- Cincinnati: There’s A New Weed Ordinance In The Nati!!!
- R Kelly: Arrested On Sex Charges!!!
- California Cannabis Company Partners With Rapper Jay Z
- Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For Russell Westbrook, Draft Picks
- Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario
- Fight Breaks Out Inside Ohio Courtroom During Murder Sentencing!
- Morgan State Student Found Shot Dead In His Car Near The Campus
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours