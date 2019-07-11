CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End After Season 6

0 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'How to Get Away with Murder' - Season Three

Source: Gilles Mingasson / Getty

Another Shondaland favorite is about to wrap up.

The upcoming sixth season of popular Viola Davis led drama How To Get Away With Murder is set to be its last. ABC announced the move on Thursday with 15 additional episodes added to the 2019-2020 broadcast season.

“Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female anti-hero Annalise Keating,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. “I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC.”

Season six begins on September 26 and will follow Keating’s class through their final semester in law school while of course, all of the deception, drama and more run their course. Davis’ star has shined bright since joining the HTGAWM cast. She became the first black woman to take home the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series and currently is the first black actor to hold an Emmy, Tony Award (Fences) and Oscar (Fences).

How To Get Away With Murder was one of three remaining Shondaland properties at ABC after show creator Shonda Rhimes moved her production company to Netflix two years ago. Grey’s Anatomy has already been renewed for an unprecedented 17th season and Station 19 is coming back for another season.

RELATED: ‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After All She’s Done To Get Others Off

RELATED: Viola Davis Says She Regrets Starring In ‘The Help’

RELATED: 10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will Move Your Soul

‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End After Season 6 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close