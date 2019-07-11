CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Cut The Check: Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Unpaid Royalties

Business can make things ugly real fast.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Salt 'N Pepa at Bayside Sound Recording Studios

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

You absolutely hate to see it. Spinderella is suing Salt-N-Pepa for unpaid royalties. Recently, the group’s longtime DJ left the group (or was fired, depending on who you ask), but now she wants the coins she believes she is owed.

According to TMZ, Spin believes she been getting hit with the jig since at least 1999. That’s when a ‘Best of’ album dropped that she claims she was told she would be getting one third of the royalties and a $125K payment. But she did not.

The lawsuit also claims that she got fleeced by getting excluded from Salt-N-Pepa’s VH1 show (she only appeared as a guest) and was eventually paid less than one third of the group’s appearance fee.
Collide / Showtime - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals

Source: Amy E. Price / Getty

Spinderella also feels a ways that she wasn’t paid at all for their performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. However, the biggest kicker is that this year she found out the group had been paid $600K in royalties by SoundExchange. Of that, she hasn’t seen any loot.

But worth noting is that you will be hard pressed to find Spin’s real name, Diedra Roper, in any of Salt-N-Pepa’s production credits.

So now, Spinderalla is suing her groupmates of over 30 years for trademark infringement, fraud and breach of contract. Business is business.

Cut The Check: Spinderella Suing Salt-N-Pepa For Unpaid Royalties was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 days ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close