Lil Kim Calls Out Andy Cohen & Other Media Outlets on IG Live

Lil Kim‘s imprint on Hip-Hop history is well branded and well deserved and though she’s never been one to keep her mouth shut she refuses to speak to anyone who doesn’t put any respect on her name.

Recently the OG Queen Bee took to Instagram Live to explain why she refused to do interviews for both Andy Cohen and the media in general. Revealing that she had some press set up for Thursday, Kim explained that she pulled out of all her obligations because “two of the major outlets wanted to be messy and my publicist and my manager made the executive decision to shut it down.” The “Lighters Up” rapper went on to state that “I refuse to f*ckin’ keep doing all of these interviews, publications and all of that sh*t if muthaf*ckas is not gonna respect who I am, what i’ve done, where i’m at now – put some f*ckin’ respect on my name, period.”

According to Kim she was set up to appear on Access Hollywood, The Today Show and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, but apparently her team wasn’t feeling the direction one or all of these shows wanted to go with their interviews. Without going into specifics about what kind of “messy” Cohen (who she thought she had a cool relationship with) and others wanted to get into, the pint sized Brooklyn rapper stated that “If y’all don’t see me doing press, if y’all don’t see me doing certain things, it’s ’cause I’m fighting. I’m f**king fighting. I’m not f**king just about to have muthaf**kers not put respect on my name. So don’t act stupid. Don’t start asking all these dumb questions, ‘why she not doing this? why she not doing that?’ cause now y’all f*ckin’ know!”

Well, we can’t blame her for pulling out of shows that she felt might’ve been looking to ask her questions she wasn’t comfortable answering.

As for that long awaited follow up album to 2005’s The Naked Truth, Kim promises it’ll drop “real, real soon.”

Check out Lil Kim’s IG statement below and let us know if you think she’s in the right to put the media on blast.

Posted July 11, 2019

